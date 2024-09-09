West Baton Rouge, Iberville and Pointe Coupee preparing for Francine

In Iberville Parish, crews began work early Monday morning, filling sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Francine's landfall.

"We're working on our twelfth truckload right now as we're sending sandbags to over 15 locations in Iberville Parish," Iberville Parish President Chris Daigle said.

He added that road crews were out in the parish, prepping barricades for flooded areas.

"LA-1 in Plaquemine," Daigle said. "That is always a flood-prone area."

In West Baton Rouge, officials told WBRZ both road and drainage crews were clearing debris.

"Our drainage department is riding our major canals and so forth, making sure they're making sure there are no obstructions in front of culverts," West Baton Rouge Parish President Jason Manola said.

Pointe Coupee Director of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Stephen Dabadie asked people to stay off the roads during the storm and get hurricane kits ready.

"Make sure they have water. Make sure they have food. The possibility of electricity going out is likely. So, get those little hurricane preparation kits together," Dabadie said.

Dabadie recommends people complete their hurricane kit no later than Tuesday afternoon.