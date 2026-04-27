83°
Latest Weather Blog
2 injured in Sunday morning shooting on Florida Street
BATON ROUGE — Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting on Florida Street that left two people injured.
According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a confrontation between two large groups. Investigators said that during the confrontation, gunfire was exchanged leaving two people injured.
The victims were transported to a local hospital and are expected to recover.
Trending News
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mom fears losing custody of child despite favorable ruling
-
Louisiana-based Cleco sold to Stonepeak and Bernhard Capital Partners, will stay in...
-
Attorney discusses lawsuit challenging taxing district expected to raise money for new...
-
Former LSU, now Southern running back Trey Holly avoids jail time with...
-
Man who shot at ex-girlfriend's home in 2025 pleads guilty to reduced...
Sports Video
-
LSU gymnastics team celebrates the end of a successful season
-
Southern baseball gets third straight SWAC series sweep
-
Dunham's 5-star quarterback Elijah Haven commits to Alabama
-
Southern baseball and softball win home SWAC series
-
Southern softball reaches 30 wins for third time in program history