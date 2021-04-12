West Baton Rouge holding mass vaccination event Thursday

PORT ALLEN - West Baton Rouge will host another mass vaccination event Thursday.

The parish said the event will April 15 at the Erwinville Community Center at 5110 Rougon Road in Port Allen. The event will begin at 7:30 a.m..

All shots administered at the site Thursday will be the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. No appointments are necessary, but recipients must bring their IDs and medical insurance card if they have one.