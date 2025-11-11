44°
West Baton Rouge Firefighters respond to attic fire on Sugar Hollow Lane in Addis

By: WBRZ Staff

ADDIS — West Baton Rouge Firefighters responded to a house fire in Addis on Tuesday evening, WBR Fire Chief Butch Browning told WBRZ.

Browning said it was an attic fire that happened just before 7 p.m. on Sugar Hollow Lane. The fire department believes it may have started because of an issue with the heating unit. 

No injuries were reported.

Chief Browning gave his firefighters props, saying it was a "good stop on the fire by WBR fire."

Further details were not immediately available. 

