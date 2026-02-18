2 officers ambushed while responding to 911 call on Vanderbilt Drive, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE — Two Baton Rouge police officers were ambushed and shot at while responding to a 911 call on Tuesday night, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

According to BRPD, 24-year-old Bricen Jordan called 911 late Tuesday night. Two officers responded to a house on Vanderbilt Drive near Sewanee Drive around 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived, the officers noticed Jordan looking at them through the front window of the house, according to an arrest affidavit. As they exited their marked police unit, Jordan allegedly fired three shots at the officers.

Arrest documents show that the officers took cover but did not return fire as other people were in the house. The officers ordered everyone to come out of the house, where the other occupants identified Jordan as the shooter.

Jordan was arrested on two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

No one was injured, according to BRPD.