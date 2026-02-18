Latest Weather Blog
2 officers ambushed while responding to 911 call on Vanderbilt Drive, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE — Two Baton Rouge police officers were ambushed and shot at while responding to a 911 call on Tuesday night, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
According to BRPD, 24-year-old Bricen Jordan called 911 late Tuesday night. Two officers responded to a house on Vanderbilt Drive near Sewanee Drive around 11:30 p.m.
When they arrived, the officers noticed Jordan looking at them through the front window of the house, according to an arrest affidavit. As they exited their marked police unit, Jordan allegedly fired three shots at the officers.
Arrest documents show that the officers took cover but did not return fire as other people were in the house. The officers ordered everyone to come out of the house, where the other occupants identified Jordan as the shooter.
Jordan was arrested on two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Trending News
No one was injured, according to BRPD.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
I-10 Washington Street exit permanently closes Wednesday night
-
Baton Rouge sets announcement Thursday for return of American Cruise Lines vessel
-
Baton Rouge residents mark the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday
-
Louisiana flu cases remain high and could spike following Mardi Gras celebration
-
Ex-Xavier president, civil rights leader Norman C. Francis, dead at age 94
Sports Video
-
High school playoff soccer quarterfinal games
-
LSU to wear jersey patch sponsored by Australian oil and gas company...
-
No. 6 LSU Women's Basketball loses to No. 3 South Carolina 79-72
-
LSU and Southern Baseball start their season on the diamond
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...