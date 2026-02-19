TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

Off-ramp closed in LSU on I 10 EB off-ramp to Washington St/Exit 156A

4:45a: Accident. Right lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I-110 SB at Chippewa St/Exit 3A, CLEARED

4:45a: Accident With Injury in East Baton Rouge on Coursey Blvd at Sherwood Common Boulevard; CLEARED

6a: Train stopped on tracks in Port Allen on La 1 NB/SB at Philip's Lane/Sun Plus Pkwy; CLEARED

7:30a: Accident in off ramp blocking 2 lanes in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB off-ramp to College Dr/Exit 158

8a: Traffic lights not working. Caution in Gonzales on Airline Hwy NB/SB at Germany Rd