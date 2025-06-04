81°
Latest Weather Blog
West Baton Rouge deputies work large car fire on River Road
PORT ALLEN - Deputies worked a vehicle fire on River Road Wednesday morning.
The fire happened on River Road at Plantation Avenue in Port Allen. West Baton Rouge deputies said there were no injures and for drivers to use caution when driving in the area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Miss Louisiana pageant is just around the corner - 2une In speaks...
-
Louisiana Art and Science Museum kicks off 'Beat the Heat' summer series!
-
Zachary Police searching for man accused of taking merchandise from store without...
-
Snack Wrap unwrapped: Here's why McDonald's is bringing back a fan favorite...
-
Bill allowing pharmacists to dispense ivermectin passes in Louisiana House
Sports Video
-
Rougarou win season opener
-
New study says Super Bowl LIX brought in $1.25 billion, supported 10,000...
-
LSU baseball announces times for Super Regional matchups against West Virginia
-
LSU could soon be able to directly pay its athletes pending a...
-
Little Rock Trojans storm back to take game 10-4 over LSU, force...