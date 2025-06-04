West Baton Rouge brings in engineering firm to analyze total drainage across parish

PORT ALLEN — Weeks after West Baton Rouge Parish voters rejected a drainage tax renewal, parts of the parish saw significant flooding after heavy rains.

In response to that flooding event, the parish has brought in experts to help them find ways to move water more efficiently.

"We have an engineering firm that came in and they're doing a study for a new project we're looking at doing. Maybe adding some more drainage, another drainage ditch in," WBR Drainage Superintendent Chad Doiron said.

The parish says that the study will be funded from its general fund instead of the drainage department's budget.

"Potentially taking water out of one area, putting it to another area, so we're bringing in the engineering firm just to make sure that it's not going to affect another area by changing up the routing of the water," Doiron said.

The engineering firm arrived to start the study about three weeks ago. Doiron says that the study should be finished over the next couple of weeks.

WBRZ also learned about several drainage areas that the parish is doing projects on. A lot of that work is happening in areas near or along La. 1 in Brusly or on the way to Addis. Several areas in Addis saw flooding during heavy rains in late April.

"We're doing some big projects on the south end of the parish. Right now we're working with the railroad. We're getting some culverts blown out underneath the railroad track. Looking at upgrading some of the culverts under the track," Doiron said.

The drainage tax renewal that voters rejected would have raised just under $6 million annually. Parish officials say that it will be back on the ballot in November.