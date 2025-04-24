Latest Weather Blog
West Baton Rouge: Neighborhood evacuates as water rises, sandbag locations here
BATON ROUGE — Water levels across the capital region are rising and roads are flooding after a deluge of rain Thursday morning.
In West Baton Rouge Parish, streets have begun to flood and high water signs have been placed out to encourage people to stay off the roads. Several roadways are not visible as a result of the high water.
"WBRSO is currently responding to multiple vehicle crashes across the parish. Please slow down and drive with caution!" deputies said on Facebook.
A neighborhood off Chris Drive in Addis has begun evacuations as flood levels continue to rise.
The West Baton Rouge government said that they are continuing to monitor the heavy rain in the area and has opened sandbag locations across the parish, asking that people bring their own shovels. The locations are as follows:
William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave. Port Allen
Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Ave. Port Allen
Alexander Park, 250 Elaine Street Brusly
Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Road, Port Allen
Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Road, Addis
South Winterville Water Tower
Lobdell Fire Station, 2937 Lafiton Lane, Port Allen
Addis Fire Station, 6875 Hwy 1, Addis
In Baton Rouge, River Road near LSU has also flooded. Drivers should use caution when hitting the roads. Flooding has also been reported in other parishes, including Ascension, Pointe Coupee and West Feliciana.
Considerable flooding along Lukeville Lane in Brusly. @WBRZ @WBRZWeather @NWSNewOrleans— Malcolm Byron (@mbyronwx) April 24, 2025
??: Catherine Williams pic.twitter.com/oaFmRo3rSg
