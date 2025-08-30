Wellness pop-up event at Rouzan promotes health and fitness in the capital city

BATON ROUGE — A new pop-up event encouraged a healthy and fit lifestyle to Baton Rouge residents on Saturday.

RECESS at Rouzan, hosted by Recoop Wellness and Trifecta Sports Therapy, is a family-friendly pop-up event promoting a healthy lifestyle to the capital city.

The event featured a 5K run benefitting The Iris Domestic Violence Center, yoga, pilates, strength classes, recovery sessions, local fitness and wellness vendors, cutting-edge recovery gear, music, food trucks and more.

The event was from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30, in the Sprouts parking lot.