La. reports 408 new virus cases, another 20 deaths Monday

MONDAY: The state is reporting 408 new cases, a total of 430,504 new cases. There were 20 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 9,628.

Hospitalizations dropped slightly to 629, and 91 patients were still on ventilators.

The positivity rate on Monday's tests was about 4.28 percent.

WEEKEND: Louisiana is reporting 1,502 new cases this weekend, bringing the total to 430,100. There were 21 additional deaths, bringing the total statewide death toll to 9,608.

Hospitalizations also decreased to 630, and ventilator is use now at 91.

FRIDAY: Louisiana is reporting 898 new cases, bringing the total to 428,592. There were 26 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 9,587.

Hospitalizations fell to 651, and ventilator use fell to 95.

The positivity rate on Friday's tests was about 3.45 percent.

THURSDAY: Louisiana is reporting 779 new cases, bringing the total to 427,689. There were 33 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 9,561.

Hospitalizations fell to 679, and ventilator use dropped to 100.

The positivity rate for Thursday's tests was about 1.40 percent.

WEDNESDAY: Louisiana is reporting 879 new cases, bringing the total to 426,925. There were 25 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 9,528.

Hospitalizations fell to 687, and ventilator use was down to 102.

Another 11,629 people reportedly recovered in the past week.

The positivity rate for Wednesday's tests was about 3.25 percent.

TUESDAY: Louisiana is reporting 1,393 new cases, bringing the total to 426,048. There were 26 additional deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 9,503.

Hospitalizations fell to 715, and ventilator use was down to 111.

The positivity rate on Tuesday's tests was about 5.15 percent.

MONDAY: Louisiana is reporting 468 new cases, bringing the total to 424,644. There were 11 additional deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 9,477.

Patients in hospitals decreased to 740, and patients on ventilators decreased to 113.

The positivity rate for Monday's tests was about 6.17 percent.

WEEKEND: The state is reporting 1,909 new cases bringing the total to 424,176 statewide. Additionally, 26 more deaths were reported bringing that total to 9,466.

Hospitalizations decreased again, now at 756 with 120 patients on ventilators.

The positivity rate for the weekend's data was about 5.96 percent.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

As of December 22, the state will begin to report vaccine information twice a week.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Monday(3/1):

Ascension: 10,963 cases / 147 deaths

Assumption: 2,091 cases / 34 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 35,673 cases / 737 deaths

East Feliciana: 2,996 cases / 106 deaths

Iberville: 3,442 cases / 91 deaths

Livingston: 12,346 cases / 182 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 2,364 cases / 70 deaths

St. Helena: 878 cases / 8 deaths

St. James: 1,854 cases / 49 deaths

Tangipahoa: 12,016 cases / 269 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 2,506 cases / 53 deaths

West Feliciana: 1,101 cases / 31 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

