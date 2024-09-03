Week one of high school football begins - see what days teams play and where

BATON ROUGE - Here are the week one matchups for high school football in the southeastern Louisiana area. Games start at 7 p.m. unless listed otherwise.

Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024

1A

Southern Lab at Liberty in Baton Rouge

East Iberville at Helix Mentorship Academy in Baton Rouge

Delcambre at Centerville in Centerville

3A

Glen Oaks at Belaire in Baton Rouge

5A

Ascension Catholic at H.L. Bourgeois in Gray

Central Baton Rouge at De La Salle in New Orleans

Friday, Sept. 6, 2024

1A

Thrive Academy at Prairieville

Central Private at North Iberville in Baker

Varnado at Slaughter Community Charter

St. John at Hanson Memorial in Franklin

White Castle at Central Catholic in Morgan City

Westminster Christian Lafayette at Albany in Albany

West St. Mary at Berchmans Academy in Grand Coteau

Red River at Catholic Point Coupee in New Roads

2A

Capitol at McKinley in Baton Rouge

Episcopal at St. Michael the Archangel in Baton Rouge

Baker at Tara in Baton Rouge

Parkview Baptist at Dunham in Baton Rouge

Jefferson Rise Charter at Northeast

Kentwood at East Feliciana in Jackson

St. Helena College at Jewel Summer in Kentwood

Franklin at Lafayette in Scott

Loranger at Independence

3A

Madison Prep at Dutchtown in Geismar

Donaldsonville at Assumption in Napoleonville

Scotlandville at John F. Kennedy in New Orleans

University Lab at Woodlawn Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Istrouma in Baton Rouge

Morgan City at Berwick in Berwick

Patterson at Jeanerette in Jeanerette

Pine at St. Thomas Aquinas in Franklinton

Port Allen at Brusly in Brusly

4A

Ascension Christian at The Willow School in New Orleans

Plaquemine at Zachary in Plaquemine

A.J. Ellender at Broadmoor in Houma

Franklinton at Amite in Amite

5A

Brother Martin at East Ascension in Gonzales

C.E. Byrd at St. Amant in St. Amant

Catholic Baton Rouge at Destrehan in Baton Rouge

Hammond at Denham Springs in Denham Springs

Live Oak at St. Paul’s in Covington

Ponchatoula at Walker in Ponchatoula

East Jefferson at Livonia in Livonia

Alexandria at West Feliciana at St. Francisville