Latest Weather Blog
Week one of high school football begins - see what days teams play and where
BATON ROUGE - Here are the week one matchups for high school football in the southeastern Louisiana area. Games start at 7 p.m. unless listed otherwise.
Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024
1A
Southern Lab at Liberty in Baton Rouge
East Iberville at Helix Mentorship Academy in Baton Rouge
Delcambre at Centerville in Centerville
3A
Glen Oaks at Belaire in Baton Rouge
5A
Ascension Catholic at H.L. Bourgeois in Gray
Central Baton Rouge at De La Salle in New Orleans
Friday, Sept. 6, 2024
1A
Thrive Academy at Prairieville
Central Private at North Iberville in Baker
Varnado at Slaughter Community Charter
St. John at Hanson Memorial in Franklin
White Castle at Central Catholic in Morgan City
Westminster Christian Lafayette at Albany in Albany
West St. Mary at Berchmans Academy in Grand Coteau
Red River at Catholic Point Coupee in New Roads
Trending News
2A
Capitol at McKinley in Baton Rouge
Episcopal at St. Michael the Archangel in Baton Rouge
Baker at Tara in Baton Rouge
Parkview Baptist at Dunham in Baton Rouge
Jefferson Rise Charter at Northeast
Kentwood at East Feliciana in Jackson
St. Helena College at Jewel Summer in Kentwood
Franklin at Lafayette in Scott
Loranger at Independence
3A
Madison Prep at Dutchtown in Geismar
Donaldsonville at Assumption in Napoleonville
Scotlandville at John F. Kennedy in New Orleans
University Lab at Woodlawn Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge
Collegiate Baton Rouge at Istrouma in Baton Rouge
Morgan City at Berwick in Berwick
Patterson at Jeanerette in Jeanerette
Pine at St. Thomas Aquinas in Franklinton
Port Allen at Brusly in Brusly
4A
Ascension Christian at The Willow School in New Orleans
Plaquemine at Zachary in Plaquemine
A.J. Ellender at Broadmoor in Houma
Franklinton at Amite in Amite
5A
Brother Martin at East Ascension in Gonzales
C.E. Byrd at St. Amant in St. Amant
Catholic Baton Rouge at Destrehan in Baton Rouge
Hammond at Denham Springs in Denham Springs
Live Oak at St. Paul’s in Covington
Ponchatoula at Walker in Ponchatoula
East Jefferson at Livonia in Livonia
Alexandria at West Feliciana at St. Francisville
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Referee shortage causing high school football games to move to new nights
-
LDWF to start drawdown on False River Tuesday
-
Southern still trying to work out the kinks in a new offensive...
-
10-year-old boy shot and killed two people in North Louisiana town
-
Explosion levels southwest Louisiana home, killing teen from Alabama and injuring 5
Sports Video
-
LSU's defense improved, but the offense couldn't finish the job against USC
-
LSU football loses 27-20 to USC in season opener
-
Tigers arrive for season-opener against USC
-
Catholic, University Lab, Scotlandville pick up Jamboree wins
-
Tulane defeats Southeastern 56-0 in week one in-state matchup