Week 7 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!

BATON ROUGE - Week 7 of the high school football season has wrapped up, and there were plenty of impressive performances from student-athletes in the Baton Rouge area.
It's now time for you, the fans, to vote for this week's Fans' Choice Player of the Week.
To vote, click HERE. You can vote up to 50 times. Polls close Wednesday at noon, and our winner will be featured Wednesday evening in our 6 p.m. newscast.
Our finalists for week 7 are:
RB Trevin Simon - Ascension Catholic: Simon had quite the night with 34 carries for 519 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns. Yes, you read that right. He helped lead the Bulldogs to a victory over St. John.
QB Turner Goldsmith - Catholic: In a battle for the driver's seat of district 4-5A, Goldsmith led the Bears to a win over Central. He went 10-of-15 for 235 yards & 4 touchdowns.
QB Skylar Kelly - Prairieville: The Hurricanes improved to 3-1 in district 5-5A play after a big win over Live Oak where they scored 25 unanswered points. Kelly recorded 159 passing yards, 168 rushing yards, 4 total touchdowns.
