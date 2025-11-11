Week 10 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!

BATON ROUGE - The regular season has officially wrapped up, and a few area teams clinched playoff berths in week 10 of the season.

It's now time for you, the fans, to vote for this week's Fans' Choice Player of the Week.

To vote, click HERE. You can vote up to 50 times. Polls close Wednesday at noon, and our winner will be featured Wednesday evening in our 6 p.m. newscast.

Our finalists for week 10 are:

LB John Russell Demoss - Catholic: The senior linebacker scored two defensive touchdowns for the Bears in their win over Zachary. Demoss recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown, and he also found the endzone on a 61-yard pick six.

RB Zaiden Foster - Liberty: In a district win over Woodlawn, Foster rushed for 166 yards on 28 carries and scored a touchdown. He also ran in for three two-point conversions to help Liberty earn a spot in the playoffs.

RB Marquise Franklin - Parkview Baptist: The sophomore back came through for the Eagles in their final regular season game. Franklin racked up 198 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in a win over Glen Oaks.