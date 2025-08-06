Wednesday's Health Report: Bird flu spreading through air, wastewater at dairy farms

BATON ROUGE — The bird flu virus that has been spreading among dairy cows may travel through the air and wastewater at farms, not just through milking equipment, a new study from California says.

Researchers say this could put cows and workers at greater risk, even when no one appears sick. The study looked at 14 dairy farms in California, where bird flu was reported in late 2024 and early 2025.

Scientists found live virus in the air of milking parlors or enclosed areas where cows are milked. They also found traces in the breath of infected cows, in contaminated water and on milking equipment.

When it comes to human bird flu infections, the CDC says they are currently very low, especially when compared to last year and earlier this year. There have been 70 cases total in 2024 and 2025 combined.

There has been only one death, and that was right here in Louisiana in January.