Wednesday PM Forecast: stubborn, showery pattern continues

A stubborn disturbance in the atmosphere will maintain the active pattern of scattered showers and thunderstorms at least for one more day. If you are looking for days with more considerable dry time, there is hope for the weekend. A ridge is expected to build overhead from the west replacing the more active weather created by a trough which has been stuck in the region for most of the week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Once again, some showers will try to linger into the evening hours. Continued humidity will make for a sticky night with lows in the low 70s. On Thursday, another round of showers and thunderstorms is anticipated. Timing these rounds has been suspect, at best, of late thanks to very hard to detect mechanisms in the atmosphere sparking the activity. Late morning through late afternoon is the most likely window, but it will not rain all day. Downpours, frequent lightning and gusty wind will be possible with any storms.

Up Next: Friday, the upper level steering winds will be a little less active over the local area. As a result, showers and thunderstorms will primarily rely on daytime warming for development, making them a bit easier to time. Coverage will be more isolated. Into the weekend, the atmosphere should stabilize even more and showers and thunderstorms will be much less numerous around the forecast area. Both Saturday and Sunday, pop-up storm coverage should be spotty. It will be a steamy weekend with highs near 90 and lows near 70.

LSU Baseball: The weather pattern may start to turn just in time for the upcoming three game baseball series for LSU against Mississippi State. While isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility, far fewer locations will see rain Friday through Saturday than earlier in the workweek. Friday night looks to have the highest chance for a leftover shower or storm. Still, it would not last long enough to cancel the game. All three games will be humid at Alex Box Stadium. Friday and Saturday evening temperatures will be falling out of the 80s into the 70s. Sunday afternoon could touch 90 degrees.

