Wednesday PM Forecast: storm to move across local area on Thursday

As a storm system pulls away from the area on Thursday, showers will end from west to east. Quiet weather is expected to end the workweek, but it won’t last.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Periods of rain will continue overnight as a coastal storm system moves northward across the area. Though the rain will not be constant, brief downpours will be possible. Lows will stop near 60 degrees with northeast winds of 5-10mph. A storm system will continue to promote scattered showers in the area on Thursday morning before ending. Rainfall amounts will range from less than an inch north and west of Baton Rouge to two or three inches south and east. For those areas that received the most, no more than nuisance street flooding is expected. Some sun may even sneak out in the afternoon as winds shift to the northwest at 5-10mph. Highs will top out in the low 70s.

A ***COASTAL FLOOD WARNING*** is in effect for areas surrounding Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain until 7am Thursday. Flooding of between 1 and 3 feet above ground level will be possible. Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.

Up Next: Friday will be partly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s. The break from rain chances will be brief as a cold front will send another quick hit of showers and thunderstorms through the area late Saturday into Sunday. No severe weather is expected out of that system. Much drier air will spill in behind the front with brilliant sunshine and seasonable temperatures for Sunday afternoon, Monday and Tuesday.

LSU Baseball: Well, two out of three isn’t bad. The Thursday to Saturday series against Kentucky may need to be rearranged. While Thursday and Friday evening will both be dry, showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Saturday with increasing chances through the day. As far as temperatures go, you may want a light jacket Thursday evening, but Friday evening will be mild.

--Josh

