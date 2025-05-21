Wednesday PM Forecast: don't get used to the steam relief

Thunderstorms with hail came as a weak cold front slipped south on Wednesday. After a short break in very high humidity, moisture will ramp back up Memorial Day Weekend.

-End of the Week: not quite as humid, isolated thunderstorms

-Weekend: hot and humid, spotty showers and thunderstorms

-Memorial Day & Beyond: increasing rain coverage

Tonight through Friday: A weakening front just offshore will keep most rain away from land tonight. Any remaining showers will stay out over the Gulf. Thanks to the front and some lingering cloud cover, tonight will be the most comfortable one we will have for a while, with lows dipping into the 60s for many spots, though some coastal areas may stay slightly warmer. Thursday and Friday will bring warmer air and slightly more humidity as winds shift back onshore. Though plenty of dry time is expected, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible as the front creeps back north. Highs will climb into the low 90s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Memorial Day Weekend: Saturday should remain mostly dry, and most neighborhoods will have lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 90s. The numbers will be a degree or two warmer on Sunday as moisture and humidity ramp up even more. This could also lead to a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms, especially late in the day. That trend continues into Memorial Day, when the current expectation is for a 40% coverage of scattered showers and thunderstorms. That may increase as we get closer. Right now, it does not look like a washout, but some outdoor plans could be interrupted. Temperatures will be a few degrees lower on account of the added cloud cover and spots of rain.

The unsettled pattern will linger into early next week. Both Tuesday and Wednesday could have spotty to isolated showers and thunderstorms, particularly during the afternoon hours.

– Josh

