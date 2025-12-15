Contracts for LSU President, Chancellor extend through 2030, filled with lucrative incentive packages

BATON ROUGE — Contracts for LSU President Wade Rousse and Executive Vice President James Dalton extend through 2030, with each university executive receiving a base salary of $750,000, copies of the signed contracts, obtained by WBRZ, detail.

Per the contracts, Rousse will serve as the head executive in charge of the entire LSU system, including the campuses in Shreveport, Alexandria, Eunice and New Orleans, while Dalton will act as chancellor of the Baton Rouge campus.

In addition to their salaries, each executive has a benefit package that allows them to more than double their salaries.

The benefits include payments based on increasing graduation rates, retention rates, enrollment rates and revenue. Some of the benefits are the same across both contracts, meaning that both executives' annual salaries would increase.

The contracts have no cap for the benefits, which can be paid multiple times in the same academic year.

Among the incentives, Rousse will receive $75,000 for every year state funding for the LSU System reaches $50 million and an additional $25,000 for every $25 million above that.

Both execs will be paid a $20,000 bonus when new federal funding exceeds $20 million annually.

Rousse will get $50,000 for each campus across the LSU system that increases its four-year graduation rate by four percentage points, with Dalton receiving $100,000 if the flagship campus hits this metric.

If there is a decrease in the difference in pay between LSU faculty and its peer universities, both men will get bonuses, per their contracts.

The men will get $100,000 each if LSU is named a top 50 public university, if an LSU System institution is designated a National Cancer Institute-Designated Cancer Center, if one of the campuses receives a National Institutes of Health Clinical Translational Science Award or if an LSU campus secures federally funded research in a national laboratory.

If both executives stay in their jobs through 2030, they will receive an additional $200,000.

The pair will also receive standard perks like the use of homes the LSU Foundation owns, a $15,000 annual vehicle allowance and one private membership club each.

According to Dalton's contract, he will receive a tenured full professorship in LSU’s Department of Chemistry, while Rousse's contract says he will receive a faculty position in the economics department. Both men would retain these positions even if they were removed as executives.

Rousse's term sheet can be read in full here, while Dalton's can be viewed here.