Wednesday PM Forecast: clouds building, wave of rain expected to begin weekend

Baton Rouge is in for a mostly quiet weather pattern through the end of the workweek, with warm temperatures and limited rain chances. However, by late Friday, a system moving in from Texas will bring showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Fog will be less of an issue for the Thursday morning drive as high clouds increase over the area. A mostly cloudy sky will keep overnight lows in the low-60s. Highs will still manage to climb into the lower and middle 80s, assisted by a southeast wind at 5-15 mph. That will occur despite high clouds remaining in place, but their presence will signal the approach of the next rainmaker.

Up Next: The forecast gets a little more tricky and the weather pattern a little more unsettled as we approach the weekend. Friday, a stronger storm system will approach, bringing thicker clouds and breezy conditions. A batch of showers and thunderstorms is expected during the evening and overnight hours. There are even signs some of the rain could be heavy. Outdoor activities could be challenged during this period, including LSU Baseball.

Some rain may linger on Saturday morning. After that, the remainder of the weekend in the Capital Area will be seasonably warm and muggy as a cold front stays well to the northwest. With no trigger to set off showers and thunderstorms, a lot of the daylight hours are expected to be dry, however, daytime warming could pop some isolated activity. Finally, that cold front will push into the region late Sunday into Monday and could produce a more organized round of showers and thunderstorms.

The forecast early next week calls for ongoing mild temperatures and spotty showers and thunderstorms. However, that will strictly depend on whether the front stalls or makes a clean swipe through Louisiana and Mississippi.

