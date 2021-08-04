Wednesday Morning Forecast: Lower humidity and lots of sunshine

How does it really feel? Well… at least a little better.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The rainmaker is continuing to push south today. Coastal showers will be on and off for most of the day, but shower activity inland will be minimal. Most areas today will be dry. Skies will be mostly sunny, and humidity will be dropping throughout the day as well. It will at least be an improvement from the summer steam we have been dealing with. Temperatures will max out around 90 degrees. Overnight the low humidity may allow some area to drop into the upper 60s, especially north of Baton Rouge.

Up Next: The humidity is set to drop for Thursday. The available moisture will be low which means rain coverage will be near zero. Expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 90s in the afternoon. The regular summertime humidity will make its way back in on Friday and a few isolated showers will be around, but it will be mostly dry. Showers will be more numerous on Saturday and Sunday, though neither day will be a total washout. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

A disturbance near the coast of western Africa is expected to drift north and has a low chance of development. An additional disturbance is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa and will be an area to watch for the next 5 days. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching it around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

Need weather conditions HOUR BY HOUR? Get hour by hour weather and right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!