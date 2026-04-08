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Wednesday Health Report: Golfers, try these exercises before your rounds to improve performace and prevent injury

1 hour 27 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, April 08 2026 Apr 8, 2026 April 08, 2026 6:36 PM April 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Exercising off the golf course can help prevent you from getting injured on it, and even improve your play.

John Zajac, a golf physical therapist with the Mayo Clinic, says building strength off the course supports your joints, improves balance and builds stability.

Zajac recommends golfers try these exercises:
- For core strength, start a plank on your elbows and hold it for 20 to 30 seconds, and then transition to a side plank
- For glute strength, try 15 to 20 reps of a bridge exercise, holding each rep for 3 to 5 seconds
- For your shoulder, use resistance bands to exercise your rotator cuff; do 15 to 20 reps, 2 to 3 times a week in between golf rounds

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Zajac says these simple exercises will keep you strong for golf season! 

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