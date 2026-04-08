Wednesday Health Report: Golfers, try these exercises before your rounds to improve performace and prevent injury

Exercising off the golf course can help prevent you from getting injured on it, and even improve your play.

John Zajac, a golf physical therapist with the Mayo Clinic, says building strength off the course supports your joints, improves balance and builds stability.

Zajac recommends golfers try these exercises:

- For core strength, start a plank on your elbows and hold it for 20 to 30 seconds, and then transition to a side plank

- For glute strength, try 15 to 20 reps of a bridge exercise, holding each rep for 3 to 5 seconds

- For your shoulder, use resistance bands to exercise your rotator cuff; do 15 to 20 reps, 2 to 3 times a week in between golf rounds

Zajac says these simple exercises will keep you strong for golf season!