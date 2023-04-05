Wednesday AM Forecast: Warm for the parade tonight, rain becomes widespread tomorrow

One more hot afternoon before the rain helps keep the temperatures down.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Baton Rouge broke a record hitting 90° on Tuesday afternoon. With a steady breeze of warm air coming in from the south, we will be near 90° again today. A few showers will be possible, largely north of Baton Rouge, but one or two could make it into the capital area. Either way, it will not be washout conditions and the champions parade tonight will be mostly dry and warm. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Up Next: Showers will be in and out starting early on Thursday. Temperatures will fall back to the 70s on Thursday afternoon. Scattered showers will be on and off all day and into the overnight hours too. Friday will be gloomy with showers on and off all day. Temperatures will be in the 70s. On Saturday, the rain will start to scale back. Rain will still be on and off, but with a little more off time. There won’t be much sunshine and temperatures will still trend in the 70s. Easter Sunday will start with some rain and will dry out by the end of the day. The Sunday rain is looking more isolated. Expect widespread cloud cover and just a shower or two. Rainfall totals for the week will be anywhere from 1-4 inches. Rainfall totals will be higher for areas north and west of Baton Rouge. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

