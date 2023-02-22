Wednesday AM Forecast: Warm and a Wind Advisory

It's going to be a windy Wednesday.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: There is a Wind Advisory is active today from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. for winds sustained near 25mph and gusting up to 45mph. Be sure to secure down any decorations or furniture in your yard. Winds will be out of the south, use caution driving east and west. Temperatures will be in the low 80s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. A few showers will be possible this afternoon, mainly northwest of Baton Rouge. If you see a shower, it will be short lived. Temperatures tonight will be near 70°.

Keep an eye on your trash cans and Mardi Gras decorations! They may end up in the neighbor's yard.

FULL FORECAST: https://t.co/tUchHs2qhT pic.twitter.com/aMcwjkFvbG — Marisa Nuzzo WBRZ (@marisanuzzowx) February 22, 2023

Up Next: Thursday is looking a breezy, but we don’t expect the Wind Advisory to be reissued. Temperatures will continue to climb with high temperatures in the mid-80s on Thursday afternoon. Overnight temperatures will continue to trend in the upper 60s. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for Friday Saturday and Sunday too. Humidity will be on the higher side. A few sneaky showers may be around on Friday. Keep your WBRZ WX App handy if you need to be outside. We are not tracking any total washouts. The next chance for some significant rainfall will come in on Monday with slightly cooler temperatures on the backside of the rain. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!