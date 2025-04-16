Wednesday AM Forecast: Temperatures warming, Next rainmaker could impact Easter plans

Continue to enjoy the comfortable Spring weather this week while it lasts. Temperatures, humidity levels, cloud cover, and rain chances will begin to climb as we move towards Easter weekend.

Today & Tonight: A chilly morning in the upper-40s early Wednesday will quickly warm thanks to dry air and clear skies brought in behind a cold front on Tuesday. Temperatures will heat near 80 degrees this afternoon in the Capital Area with light winds out of the ENE.

Up Next: Temperatures will be on the rise over the next few days. Thursday will start off cool, with morning lows in the 50s, but things will warm up nicely into the mid-80s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. By Friday morning, you might notice a bit more humidity, with lows only dipping into the mid-60s. Friday afternoon will feel quite warm, with highs pushing close to 90 degrees and a mix of sun and clouds overhead. No rain is expected through the rest of the workweek.

Easter Weekend: The warming trend continues through the weekend, thanks to a steady onshore breeze from the Gulf. Expect afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks dry for now, but by Easter Sunday, a stalled front over Texas may send some energy our way, increasing our chances for showers and thunderstorms. New forecast models are hinting at a bit more rain coverage, with about 40% of the area expected to see some measurable rainfall. It doesn't look like a total washout, but the forecast is still evolving. If you’re planning outdoor Easter activities, it’s a good idea to stay weather-aware. Rain chances remain elevated into next week, which could signal the start of a more active stretch of spring weather.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing until further notice. A RIVER FLOOD WARNING will go into effect this morning for the Mississippi River at Baton Rouge. In addition, a RIVER FLOOD WARNING will go into effect on Monday, April 21 for the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City.

• At Red River Landing, flood stage is at 48 feet. Minor flooding is already occurring. Moderate flooding is expected with a crest near 57.5 feet on April 24. Around these levels, Angola farmland on the left bank begins taking on water. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. The river will then fall below flood stage by May 4.

• At Baton Rouge, flood stage is 35 feet. Minor flooding is forecast to begin early Wednesday, cresting just above major flood stage on April 25 with a height of 40.5 feet. Levels will fall below flood stage around May 3. Around these levels, the grounds of the older part of Louisiana State University's campus become soggy. This includes the area around the Veterinary Medicine building, the Veterinary Medicine Annex, and Alex Box Stadium. Levees protect the city of Baton Rouge and the main LSU campus at this level. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

• At Morgan City, flood stage of 6 feet may be reached next Monday. Moderate flooding with a crest of 7.5 feet is forecast by April 27. At 7 feet, buildings at the foot of Ann Street on the river side of the flood wall will flood as water overtops the Rio Oil Company dock. Buildings on the river side of the Berwick floodwall will flood. River traffic restrictions will be strictly enforced. In addition, backwater flooding could potentially impact portions of areas around Lake Palourde and Stephensville.

The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WATCH for the Atchafalaya River at Simmesport, Butte La Rose, and Morgan City until further notice.

• At Simmesport, flood stage of 40 feet may be reached by April 26. There will be flooding of areas inside the levees of the Atchafalaya Floodway and considerable flooding in the backwater storage area in Avoyelles Parish.

• At Butte La Rose, flood stage of 20 feet may be reached by April 27. Minor flooding of the nearby areas could occur.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.