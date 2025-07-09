Wednesday AM Forecast: Storm Chances Climb Through Thursday, Then Ease Into Weekend

The main story this week: heat, humidity, and hit-or-miss storms each day. Radar activity ramps up through Thursday, then eases into the weekend.

Today & Tomorrow: Over the next two days, storm activity will increase each afternoon as Louisiana sits between two high-pressure systems. This setup will boost the chance for scattered to numerous storms, especially across the Capital Region on Wednesday and Thursday. Neither day looks like a total washout, and with some early sunshine, highs should still reach the low 90s. Overnight, lows will dip into the mid-70s with clearing skies and little to no rain after sunset.

Up Next: Storm chances will gradually decrease each day as we move into the weekend. A high-pressure system currently to our east will shift over southern Louisiana, reducing rain and boosting temperatures. By early next week, upper-level ridging will take over, bringing mostly dry skies and possibly the hottest weather we've seen so far this summer.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and North Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected during the next 7 days.

