Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday AM Forecast: Showers will be on and off today
Once the showers start up today, they will continue on and off until Thursday evening.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: On and off showers will be around all day today. They will likely be off for most of the midday hours and will pick up again this evening. Temperatures will be in the low 70s at the warmest this afternoon. Rain will be moving through all night and is expected to last into morning commute Thursday. Overnight temperatures will be near 60°.
Up Next: Showers will last into the first half of the day on Thursday. The morning commute may be moving slow due to the rain. Overall rainfall totals are expected to be 1-2 inches with isolated higher amounts. Areas further south and east will see higher rainfall totals. Friday is trending dry with temperatures rebounding into the low 80s. Rain will be back in the forecast for Saturday with scattered thunderstorms moving through in the afternoon. Stay connected to the Storm Station! We will dry up for Sunday and into next week. Temperatures will continue to trend near 80°. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Trending News
Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Work begins to clean Comite River for first time in 59 years
-
Drusilla Lane sinkholes still growing, no date for repairs yet
-
Could 2023 be the year the state shutters death row?
-
Officers implicated in Ronald Greene's death plead not guilty in court
-
Mayor announces minor league hockey team coming to Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
Mayor announces minor league hockey team coming to Baton Rouge
-
Alexis Morris wearing late grandfather's tuxedo to WNBA draft
-
LSU star Angel Reese signing autographs for fans on Saturday
-
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson recalls his chance encounter with basketball star...
-
Coach Kim Mulkey cuts down the net after LSU's national title win