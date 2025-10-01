Wednesday AM Forecast: New month but same heat, rain chances increase over weekend

We have now flipped the calendar over to October, but unfortunately, hot temperature are not going anywhere! Over the weekend, we have eyes on our next storm system.

Today & Tonight: It's going to be a hot one today, with highs topping out near 92 degrees. Thankfully, humidity for the most part will stay in check. Considering the air will be on the drier side, rain will be scarce. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear with lows near 69 degrees.

Rest of the Week: A slight moisture boost could cause a few more storms on Thursday, but overall coverage will stay rather low. Really dry air will move back in Friday, leading to little to no rain. Temperature wise, highs will get into the upper 80s, with lows in the upper 60s.

The Weekend: Atmospheric moisture will begin to increase throughout the weekend. This will be due to a low pressure system near the coast funneling moisture inland. As of now, Sunday looks to be the best day for rain. There will likely be a sharp north, south gradient in where the highest totals occur. Down near the coast has the best chance of rain, with decreasing chances further north. Temperatures for the most part will be unchanged.

The Tropics: Hurricane Imelda has strengthened overnight, with winds now near 90 mph and a clearer eye on satellite. The storm is moving quickly toward Bermuda and is expected to pass very close later today, bringing worsening conditions. Imelda could briefly reach Category 2 strength before wind shear increases, and even after transitioning into a powerful non-tropical storm, it will continue producing strong winds and large swells across the Atlantic.

Hurricane Humberto is a remnant of its former self. Strong vertical wind shear has torn apart the system, and Humberto will likely become post-tropical on Wednesday. What’s left over will interact with a frontal system, creating a powerful “extratropical” low-pressure system which will track eastward through the North Atlantic.

— Balin

