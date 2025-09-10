Wednesday AM Forecast: Little to no rain the next 7 days

Storms popped up yesterday, but that was likely our last meaningful round of rain for a while. Over the next 7 days, little to no rainfall is expected.

Today & Tonight: The highest moisture content will migrate a bit closer to the coast. That is where we will find our best chance of rain this afternoon and evening. Only spotty showers and storms are expected, with the vast majority remaining dry. Highs will reach into the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. It will be bit muggy, but humidity levels will be below peak summertime values.

Up Next: Sunshine and rising heat will dominate the days ahead, with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s by the weekend. If you have after-work or school activities, or plan on tailgating and catching football games, be ready for hot afternoons. Nighttime lows will settle in the upper 60s and lower 70s, which is right around average for this time of year.

Humidity will creep in at times, but overall it stays in check, keeping mornings and evenings somewhat more comfortable. While not exactly “cool,” the drier air will make the heat a little easier to handle. Expect this trend to stick around into early next week.

The Tropics: The Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic are quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.