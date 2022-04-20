Wednesday AM Forecast: Humidity will start filling back in today

Mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 80° this afternoon while humidity slowly moves back in.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: The humidity will start to come back today. Skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures near 80 degrees this afternoon. A stray shower or two will be possible today in the warmest hours of the afternoon. Any rain today will be short lived, and most areas will stay dry. The humidity will become more noticeable overnight. Temperatures will stay in the 60s all night.

Up Next: High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s on Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s. Friday and Saturday will be near perfect repeat of Thursday. On Sunday, a few showers may bubble up in the evening. Monday morning, the next rainmaker will move in. Showers and storms will be around for most of the day on Monday, but the forecast is mostly clear again on Tuesday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!