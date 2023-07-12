Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday AM Forecast: HEAT ADVISORY today, more heat on the way
Sneaky showers this afternoon, but most people will feel more heat.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: HOT. Get ready because the hot pattern is back and we may even get hotter than last time if you can believe that. Temperatures this morning are starting steamy in the low-80s. A few showers will be around this afternoon, but not enough to provide any real relief from the heat. A HEAT ADVISORY is in place for our south and west parishes. Heat index values are expected to be 107°+ for several hours today. Even the areas not under the HEAT ADVISORY should be prepared for a HOT day. By the time the sunsets, any showers will have fizzled out and temperatures will settle back into the upper-70s.
Up Next: Thursday will be starting warm and humid with a few clouds in the skies. By the afternoon, temperatures will be dependent on where showers develop. Most people will hit the mid-to-upper 90s before showers start to develop. Showers will be far and few, and little to no people will see any real relief from the heat. A HEAT ADVISORY is likely to be re-issued for your Thursday forecast. Temperatures will stay hot and steamy every afternoon, but that sneaky summertime boundary hats helping fuel showers day after day will be out of our area. A few spotty showers will be possible but most people will stay dry and HOT. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Trending News
The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge mayor says outgoing police chief Murphy Paul never let her...
-
NAKAMOTO: BRPD Chief Murphy Paul resigns; mayor's office issues statement
-
Summer of Hope continues making strikes in the community, but events still...
-
Ankle monitor companies now have 3 minutes to report tampering under new...
-
Woman dies in apartment without air conditioning, prompts Metro Council to consider...