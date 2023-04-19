Wednesday AM Forecast: Dry until the rain moves in on Friday

Keep an eye on the Friday forecast. Several rounds of rain will be moving through.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: We are warming up a bit more today. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Up Next: Higher humidity will be back in the forecast for Thursday, but the rain will hold off until Friday. On Friday a storm system will bring scattered showers through the area in the morning and then again into the overnight hours. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. A few showers may be around for the first half of the day Saturday as they weaken. Dry skies will be back in the afternoon if not sooner. Temperatures on the other side of the rain will be cooler. Saturday afternoon will have temperatures in the low 70s and Saturday night will be in the upper 40s. Sunday is looking clear and cool with high temperatures just shy of 70° and overnight lows near 50°. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

