Wednesday AM Forecast: Chilly mornings continue

Keep an eye on the windchill this morning.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: It is going to be a clear and cool day today. Temperatures will warm in to the mid-50s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the low 30s and a light freeze is expected over all of south Louisiana.

Up Next: Thursday morning will start off with temperatures near freezing with a few degrees of a windchill. Then, it will warm into the mid-50s with mostly sunny skies. On Friday, clouds will build in ahead of the next front, but it is looking too dry for scattered showers. Along the coast, there will be enough moisture for a few isolated showers in the evening. Most areas will only see clouds. Temperatures on Friday night will drop below freezing. Saturday with be dry and cool with afternoon highs in the low 50s. Temperatures will rebound for the second half of the weekend. Afternoon highs will reach the 60s with scattered showers around early next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

