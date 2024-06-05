Wednesday AM Forecast: Another line of strong storms to move through the Capital Area today

Another round of strong storms will move through Louisiana today. Similar to Tuesday afternoon, gusty winds, heavy downpours, and quick spin-up tornadoes will be possible.

Today & Tonight: Another line of strong storms forming just northwest of Louisiana early Wednesday morning will travel southeast throughout the morning hours. Ahead of the line of storms, conditions in the Capital City will be partly sunny and warm as temperatures that begin near 70° will warm quickly into the low 90s by lunchtime. Wednesday's round of storms will likely reach southern Louisiana earlier than yesterday, with isolated to scattered activity as early as 11am. Numerous storms will continue through the early afternoon hours today, with some storms possible of producing gusty, damaging winds and heavy downpours.

By Wednesday evening, isolated storms around the area will still be possible, but the main line of storms will be off to the east. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-70s with partly cloudy conditions.

Up Next: Thursday and Friday, skies will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the low to mid 70s. A weak front will sag in from the north and could stir up a couple of showers and thunderstorms, especially Thursday. There are some signs that this front could take moisture down a notch meaning low to no chances for rain the weekend. It will stay hot and somewhat sticky though, after all, it is now June on the Gulf Coast. There is reason to keep an eye on another front early next week which could also stir up some precipitation, but perhaps more noticeably drop humidity for a day or two. Though it is unlikely for the time of year, an early June dip in humidity would not be unprecedented.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

- Emma Kate Cowan