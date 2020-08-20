Latest Weather Blog
Wedding venue opening doors to blood donors Thursday; Get a free meal, too
BATON ROUGE - It's not the usual life-changing event Ashley Manor Catering and Reception Center is used to holding, but all day Thursday, the event center will be playing host to a blood donation drive to help re-fill the dwindling supply of blood in the area.
"Our community is in need of blood donations due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic," organizers said of the event that goes from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday (August 20). Click HERE for a Facebook post with donation information.
Ashley Manor is located at 14214 Old Hammond Hwy Baton Rouge, LA 70816.
Blood donors will receive a free gourmet to-go meal from Ashley Manor and a t-shirt. The donation drive is also organized by Our Lady of the Lake.
