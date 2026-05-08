Report: Vatican investigating Diocese of Baton Rouge for handling of allegations against local priest

Image Credit: Diocese of Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - According to The Pillar, the Vatican ordered an investigation in the Diocese of Baton Rouge after Bishop Michael Duca allegedly discouraged a whistleblower from calling police after a local priest allegedly admitted to sexual contact with minors.

The diocese confirmed to WBRZ that in October 2025, it received a report of "serious boundary violations with an adult" regarding Father Charbel Jamhoury, a pastor of St. Isidore the Farmer in Baker; the diocese said afterward, it "contracted with an independent, private investigator to examine the matter further."

As a result, it was announced on the weekend of Dec. 27-28, 2025 that Jamhoury would temporarily leave the parish for a "full health evaluation of his physical, mental, and psychological well-being at a professional, inpatient facility outside of the diocese," with Jamhoury being removed from office in early February.

However, Baton Rouge Catholic Luke Zumo told WBRZ that the Vatican authorized an official investigation into the handling of the case by New Orleans' Archbishop James Checchio. The diocese said it was not aware of any investigation at this time.

Zumo said that the victim, an adult Catholic male in the Baton Rouge diocese, alleged Jamhoury made a sexual advance with "physical touching involved" toward the victim and admitted to past sexual behavior with "minor boys."

Zumo also said the inappropriate behavior was reported at the end of September, with no formal action being taken leading into him calling law enforcement on Dec. 17, 2025. He also said the diocese did not inform parishioners that they formally removed Jamhoury and forbade him from doing ministry in the diocese.

The diocese said in February 2026, Bishop Duca read a statement saying Jamhoury was removed from his office as Pastor of St. Isidore "effective immediately."