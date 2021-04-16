63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Weather related school closures, shifts to virtual instruction

4 hours 3 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, April 16 2021 Apr 16, 2021 April 16, 2021 7:15 AM April 16, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Due to power outages caused by severe weather on Friday, some schools are either closing or moving to virtual instruction instead of in-person classes. 

Click HERE for the latest from the WBRZ Weather team.

Click HERE to stream WBRZ newscasts live.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

-St. Aloysius Catholic School is closed on Friday, April 16

-Southdowns Elementary School is closed on Friday, April 16

-Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts will hold virtual classes instead of in-person instruction on Friday, April 16.

-Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet (FLAIM) will instruct students virtually instead of in-person on Friday, April 16.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days