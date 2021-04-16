Weather related school closures, shifts to virtual instruction

Due to power outages caused by severe weather on Friday, some schools are either closing or moving to virtual instruction instead of in-person classes.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

-St. Aloysius Catholic School is closed on Friday, April 16

-Southdowns Elementary School is closed on Friday, April 16

-Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts will hold virtual classes instead of in-person instruction on Friday, April 16.



-Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet (FLAIM) will instruct students virtually instead of in-person on Friday, April 16.