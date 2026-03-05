Weapon found in Baton Rouge elementary school

BATON ROUGE - A weapon was found in a student's backpack at Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet elementary school on Thursday morning.

A message to FLAIM parents said that a student saw the weapon and immediately reported it to the classroom teacher.

"We want to thank the student who reported the weapon and for demonstrating maturity beyond their years," the statement said.

School leaders included that there is a strict no-tolerance policy and there will be "serious disciplinary consequences" for the child.