Weapon found in Baton Rouge elementary school

1 hour 43 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, March 05 2026 Mar 5, 2026 March 05, 2026 11:18 AM March 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A weapon was found in a student's backpack at Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet elementary school on Thursday morning. 

A message to FLAIM parents said that a student saw the weapon and immediately reported it to the classroom teacher. 

"We want to thank the student who reported the weapon and for demonstrating maturity beyond their years," the statement said. 

School leaders included that there is a strict no-tolerance policy and there will be "serious disciplinary consequences" for the child. 

