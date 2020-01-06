Weak front to bring cooler temperatures for mid-week

The new week will begin with quiet weather, even though a weak cold front is set to pass. Temperature moderation and an increasing chance for rain will come by the end of the week.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: The first Monday of 2020 will be a bit warmer with high temperatures approaching 70 degrees by mid afternoon. Moisture will build in tonight and the passage of a weak cold front may help to squeeze out a few light showers while we are asleep. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Up Next: Behind the front, temperature will be near or slightly below average on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will be dry with mostly sunny skies. Moisture will return to the scene on Thursday giving way to increasing clouds and setting the stage for the next storm system. A cold front will approach on Friday beginning the possibility for showers and thunderstorms. Especially as the front crosses late Friday or early Saturday, rain chances will increase. Though it is far out, the Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting the local area for severe weather potential. Stay tuned.

THE EXPLANATION:

A weak cold front, positioned between Dallas and Shreveport as of 5am Monday, will move through the Baton Rouge area overnight into Tuesday. Due to limited moisture in the atmosphere, little more than passing clouds and possible a stray shower can be expected. Skies will rapidly clear behind the boundary. After above average high temperatures on Monday, the front will send thermometers down ten degrees and back to average for Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s on Wednesday. Return flow will commence on Thursday, allowing dew points to increase and moisture to saturate the atmosphere. A warm front may lift through the region and generate enough lift for isolated showers. The bigger game though will come on Friday into Saturday as a cold front approaches the region. This cold front will act on the moisture and milder air to produce scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms. The associated surface low will take a track close to Arklatex, which can be favorable for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a day 5 outlook of 15 percent chance for severe weather over the local area—coincident with a “slight risk.” While the cold front will pass through, forecast model guidance hints at a stall and return to the north Sunday into Monday meaning that a prolonged period of wet weather is possible.

--Josh

