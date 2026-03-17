'We're thirsty and we're frustrated:' Roseland residents without water three days after main ruptures

ROSELAND - Residents in the town of Roseland complained Tuesday that they don't know what will happen when they turn on their faucets: Will the water run clear? Will it let out a oily mess? Will it run at all?

The town issued a boil water advisory linked to a ruptured water main. Town officials said the water break was linked to a chemical spill that happened in February.

On Feb. 4, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality said the CMS Chemicals facility released materials into roadside ditches near the plant site. It is the same area where a water main ruptured over the weekend, on First Street behind the CMS aerosol manufacturing plant.

Roseland resident Leroy Harrell told WBRZ he is fed up with the weekend of water issues spilling into Tuesday.

“You can’t wash, you’re scared to take a bath in it," Harrell said. “You don’t know how long this is going to last, back and forth, back and forth. Turn the water on for a day, and the next day it’s off again. I mean, it’s aggravating.

Other Roseland residents agreed with Harrell's sentiments.

"We're thirsty and we're frustrated," resident Anthony Solomon said.

As of Tuesday, the main water line saw breaks in at least three locations along First Street. Roseland Mayor Van Showers told WBRZ on the phone that the chemical spill released 200 gallons of chemical materials into the ditches. Showers believes those chemicals corroded the pipes.

On Tuesday, vehicles with logos related to Smitty's Supply sat in the CMS facility parking lot. Smitty's Supply was the subject of multiple WBRZ reports after an explosion at the facility in August 2025.

According to permit and safety plans for LDEQ, Smitty's Supply built the aerosol plant for CMS Chemicals, the facility the mayor blames for these latest issues. The plant site holds the liquids needed to make lubricating aerosols like cleaners for brake parts, deicers and carburetors. Documents show the facility has 14 tanks on site containing materials like acetone, methanol, toluene and other chemicals that can be toxic to humans.

“They know something’s wrong, is doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see what’s wrong. They’ve been knew what’s wrong," Solomon said.

LDEQ confirmed to WBRZ the material released from CMS Chemicals was a mixture of toluene and other petroleum-based solvents. The agency issued a statement which reads in part:

"Since notification of the incident, LDEQ Emergency Response personnel have been on site working alongside Louisiana State Police Hazardous Materials personnel and facility contractors to oversee containment, recovery, and cleanup actions. The release has been contained, is no longer ongoing, and impacted liquids and soils have been actively recovered.

LDEQ will assist local and municipal investigators in assessing the water main rupture."

The mayor says one person experienced minor skin injuries related to the chemicals the worker was exposed to while trying to fix the water line.

Showers said at this time, the town will be responsible for the cost of the pipe replacement which he estimates will be around $80,000. That money will replace the water line and also install two valves to make fixing breaks on First Street easier in the future.

WBRZ also reached out to CMS, a spokesperson for the company issued the following statement:

"We became aware of the broken pipe along Highway 51 at the same time as town officials and citizens.

As the pipe is not on CMS property, we don’t have insight into the cause and are trying to find out more information along with city officials and others."

WBRZ reached out to Smitty's Supply and has not heard back yet.