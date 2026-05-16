St. Vincent de Paul of Baton Rouge opens upscale thrift boutique on Government Street

BATON ROUGE — St. Vincent de Paul of Baton Rouge opened its first upscale resale thrift store, Rosalie's Boutique, with a blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning.

Rosalie's Boutique, located at 5555 Government St., carries vintage and collectible apparel for men and women, along with home décor and one-of-a-kind finds.

"Rosalie's Boutique reflects an exciting new expression of what thrift can be — beautiful, sustainable and deeply connected to mission," said Sunnie Johnson-Lain, president and CEO of St. Vincent de Paul of Baton Rouge.

The organization said every purchase directly supports essential services, including daily meals, clothing assistance, family shelter and access to life-saving medications through the Community Pharmacy.