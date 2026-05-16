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St. Vincent de Paul of Baton Rouge opens upscale thrift boutique on Government Street
BATON ROUGE — St. Vincent de Paul of Baton Rouge opened its first upscale resale thrift store, Rosalie's Boutique, with a blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning.
Rosalie's Boutique, located at 5555 Government St., carries vintage and collectible apparel for men and women, along with home décor and one-of-a-kind finds.
"Rosalie's Boutique reflects an exciting new expression of what thrift can be — beautiful, sustainable and deeply connected to mission," said Sunnie Johnson-Lain, president and CEO of St. Vincent de Paul of Baton Rouge.
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The organization said every purchase directly supports essential services, including daily meals, clothing assistance, family shelter and access to life-saving medications through the Community Pharmacy.
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