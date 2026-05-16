Subject of documentary arrested for rape bonds out of the Livingston Parish Detention Center

LIVINGSTON — The subject of a documentary who was arrested for rape bonded out of the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Friday.

Ricky Foster, 46, was originally arrested on April 1 after he was accused of 10 counts of third-degree rape, 10 counts of extortion and four counts of sexual battery.

Foster was featured in a documentary called "The Devil Wears Dunks," which has garnered millions of views online. The documentary crew uncovered unreported allegations of sexual abuse, which launched an LPSO investigation.

Foster faced additional charges of human trafficking and crimes against nature after deputies discovered that he allegedly took over $70,000 worth of credit card loans in a woman's name and sexually extorted her by threatening not to pay her loans back.

His wife, Melissa Louque, was booked for crimes against nature on April 30. She remains at the Livingston Parish Detention Center without bond.

Foster posted a $800,000 bond on Friday.