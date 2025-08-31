'We are reviewing our actions:' Livingston sheriff responds to graphic arrest video with K-9

DENHAM SPRINGS – A late-night arrest outside a Denham Springs bar is under investigation after a social media video of a deputy striking a man while a K-9 bit his arm was posted.

WARNING: VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS

Just after midnight on Aug. 27, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Highway 16 and Lockhart Road, near a daiquiri shop, for what was initially reported as a possible medical incident.

Sheriff Jason Ard says deputies received additional calls reporting a man, who appeared to be intoxicated walking in the area. Callers directed deputies to the parking lot of Locals Bar, where they encountered 31-year-old Carlos Jose Leon Hernandez.

According to Ard, deputies attempted to communicate with Hernandez, but he ran. When deputies caught up to him, he became combative, injuring one of them. At that point, a K-9 was deployed.

A two-minute graphic video from the scene shows a deputy pinning Hernandez to the ground while the K-9 latched onto his arm. Later, another deputy is seen yelling at Hernandez to put his hands behind his back, while striking him in the face multiple times. The video does not show deputies calling off the dog.

“I am aware of video circulating of this incident. I appreciate the concerned citizens in the area that night who continue to cooperate with us on this case. We are reviewing our actions, and those of our K9, that night to assure we are providing the service I demand and you deserve," Sheriff Ard said in a statement.

Michael McClanahan, president of the Louisiana NAACP, weighed in on the incident, saying, “The dog can be used to chase down and detain someone, but at some point in time, too much force is called excessive force.”

He also questioned the handling of the K-9, adding, “I don't know how the dog was called upon him, but when we see him, he's laying on the ground, he's no longer a threat, he's no longer fighting, he's no longer resisting. Maybe officers need to be retrained. We don't need to retrain the dog. Retrain the officer.”

Hernandez was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges of resisting an officer, resisting an officer with force or violence, two counts of battery on a police officer, and disturbing the peace by public intoxication.