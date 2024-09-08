WBRZ wins Best Morning Show, Best Sports Show at LAB Prestige awards

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Association of Broadcasters awarded WBRZ two top awards on Tuesday.

The LAB’s 2017 Prestige Awards were awarded Tuesday afternoon at L’Auberge Casino Hotel in Baton Rouge.

The LAB recognized WBRZ’s 2une In as the 2017 Best Morning Show in Louisiana. The award recognizes the best morning show originally aired between 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. The Best Morning Show is a new category added to this year’s LAB Prestige Awards.

WBRZ Sports was also recognized as the Best Sports Show in Louisiana. The award recognizes the best originated and regularly scheduled sportscast.