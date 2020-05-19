WBRZ to air popular Michael Jordan docuseries beginning Saturday

Image via Lipofski Basketballphoto.com

More than two decades later, ABC is airing a 10-part sports documentary, 'The Last Dance,' chronicling the life and career of legendary basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' teams of the 1990s.

The series will air on ABC for five consecutive Saturdays in a row from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. central time.

- Saturday, May 23 – Episodes 1 and 2

- Saturday, May 30 – Episodes 3 and 4

- Saturday, June 6 – Episodes 5 and 6

- Saturday, June 13 – Episodes 7 and 8

- Saturday, June 20 – Episodes 9 and 10

The series originally aired in the U.S. on ESPN and was available on Netflix in other countries.

"Directed by Jason Hehir (“The Fab Five,” “The ’85 Bears,” “Andre the Giant”), it narrates the story of one of the greatest basketball icons and most successful teams in sports history, Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, and features never-before-seen footage from the 1997-1998 season as the team pursued its sixth NBA championship in eight years," the network announced Tuesday.

Michael Jordan, Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf and head coach Phil Jackson agreed to let an NBA Entertainment film crew follow the team all season long in the fall of 1997.

Over two decades later, 'The Last Dance' will transport viewers back to how it all began- from Jordan’s childhood roots, the Bulls’ dire circumstances before his arrival and how the team was built after drafting him in 1984, to the struggles that eventually led to the team’s first NBA championship.

The series takes the audience through the Bulls' first five championships, and according to ABC, the series will show the off-court challenges, struggles, and triumphs that were a part of the culture-shifting phenomenon created by Jordan and the Bulls.

"It’s an unlikely scenario that serves as a fascinating backdrop for the inside tale of the 1998 championship run, with extensive profiles of Jordan’s key teammates including Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, and Steve Kerr, head coach Phil Jackson, and featuring dozens of current-day interviews with rivals and luminaries from basketball and beyond. All throughout, the tension and conflict that defined that final championship run are very much on display," according to ABC's release.

The 10-part docuseries on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' quest for a sixth NBA Championship in 1998 is produced by Mandalay Sports Media, in association with NBA Entertainment and Jump 23.