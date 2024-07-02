WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi, Red White and Blues Festival expected to bring heavy crowds

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi, the state's largest firework show, is a Fourth of July tradition for downtown Baton Rouge.

According to Visit Baton Rouge, the event brings in around 10,000 people annually.

However, they say that's not the only thing bringing in heavy crowds this year.

"Not only do we have the largest Fourth of July celebration but also added this year we have a new festival to celebrate," Laura Cating with Visit Baton Rouge said.

The Red White and Blues Festival will be taking over Rhorer Plaza downtown shortly before the fireworks with music provided by rock musician Chris Leblanc.

Bringing lawn chairs is recommended and there will be plenty of food opportunities.

"I've actually been coming downtown to the Fourth of July since I was a kid. It is something that is a tradition here in Baton Rouge it's something that our residents love to see and this year I think they're going to see it in a new way with this new festival and so I know being on the levee front is a great time but I'm really looking forward to being in Rhorer Plaza because I think it's something that I'm familiar with and comfortable with. Bringing the music into it that's a great time," Cating said.

If this doesn't sound like your jam there are more ways to celebrate.

"There's some ticketed events going on at the Hilton. They're gonna have Fourth of July on the deck so if you wanna be on the deck top pool and see a great view of those fireworks they've got you covered. Also Tsunami and the LSU Museum of Arts at the Shaw Center they're gonna have a great ticketed event as well, again, with an exclusive view," Cating said.

Cating says these Fourth of July events bring in nearly $700,000 to the city.

The Red White and Blues festival will begin at 6 p.m. in Rhorer Plaza, and WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi starts at 9 p.m. Both events are free to attend.