WBRZ's Balin Rogers captures stunning drone footage of Baton Rouge blanketed in snow

1 hour 28 minutes ago Thursday, January 23 2025
BATON ROUGE — The capital region saw the most snow it's seen in over 100 years earlier this week.

WBRZ Meteorologist Balin Rogers sent his drone into the sky above Baton Rouge and captured the historic event.

Baton Rouge landmarks like the Mississippi River Bridge, Tiger Stadium and the State Capitol were blanketed in snow as roads were closed and people built snowmen across the city.

Click here to see how capital region residents celebrated their once-in-a-lifetime snow day.

