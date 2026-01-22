60°
Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ's April Davis hitting the dancefloor this year for 18th annual Dancing for Big Buddy fundraiser
BATON ROUGE — One of WBRZ's own is hitting the dancefloor this year for Dancing for Big Buddy!
Each year, Dancing for Big Buddy hosts star dancers from across the capital city’s community to raise money to expand social programs for young people in and around Baton Rouge.
This year is the 18th annual Dancing for Big Buddy fundraising event, and the organizers for the event surprised 2une In's April Davis by revealing that she would be one of the dancers grooving for a good cause.
Trending News
This year's event will take place on Saturday, April 25.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fire officials urge capital area residents to be prepared as winter weather...
-
LSU legend D.D. Breaux's 40-plus year career to be highlighted in new...
-
WBRZ's April Davis hitting the dancefloor this year for 18th annual Dancing...
-
LSU baseball approaches opening day
-
Denham Springs beats Parkview Baptist
Sports Video
-
LSU legend D.D. Breaux's 40-plus year career to be highlighted in new...
-
LSU baseball approaches opening day
-
Denham Springs beats Parkview Baptist
-
LSU gymnastics getting back into routine ahead of 2026 home opener
-
LSU's Tiger Girls dance team secures two second-place finishes at national championship