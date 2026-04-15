82°
Latest Weather Blog
2 people arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 41-year-old along Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE — Two people were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old along Scenic Highway earlier this month.
According to Baton Rouge Police, 20-year-old Jaylynn Shampine and 24-year-old Daveon Anderson were both arrested in connection with the April 3 shooting. WBRZ previously reported that 41-year-old Roderick Williams was shot multiple times following a verbal argument.
Shampine and Anderson were both arrested and booked on second-degree murder charges.
Anderson has a criminal record, including arrests for theft of a motor vehicle and criminal property damage.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
5 injured in crash involving ambulance along Winbourne Avenue
-
2une In Previews: Seize the Day Baton Rouge Warrior Walk and 5K...
-
Better Business Bureau hosting free shred event in Baton Rouge this weekend...
-
2une In Previews: New River Baptist Church hosting Car and Craft Show...
-
Sunday Journal: Capital Area Heart Walk
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball snaps losing skid with mid-week win
-
As spring practice continues, Lane Kiffin prepares Tigers for September debut against...
-
Flau'jae Johnson drafted and traded in wild WNBA night
-
All-Big 12 guard Jada Williams commits to LSU women's basketball
-
Former LSU guard Bella Hines commits to TCU