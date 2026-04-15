Man arrested for allegedly stealing cattle in Pointe Coupee Parish; more could be charged

Stock photo, in both senses of the word.

NEW ROADS — A man was arrested for stealing cattle in Pointe Coupee Parish, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said Wednesday.

Kivon L. Hollins, 21, is accused of stealing six calves from a Pointe Coupee Parish cattle producer in February and then selling two of them in St. Landry Parish.

Hollins was arrested by LDAF livestock brand inspectors on April 7 and booked in Pointe Coupee Parish on two counts of theft of livestock. He posted a $50,000 bond before being transferred to St. Landry Parish, where he was booked for transactions involving stolen livestock. His bond there is still pending, LDAF said.

As of Monday, four of the six calves had been recovered, according to LDAF.

The department expects more arrests.